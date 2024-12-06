UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 1,047 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its position in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 149,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $19,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHRD. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 319.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chord Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $444,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 172.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chord Energy Price Performance

Shares of CHRD stock opened at $121.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.49 and its 200 day moving average is $149.49. Chord Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $190.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Chord Energy Announces Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by ($0.23). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chord Energy Co. will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHRD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Chord Energy from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $223.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.45.

Chord Energy Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

