UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Increases Stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 323,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,104 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $23,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITCI. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 62.6% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,716,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,557,000 after purchasing an additional 661,052 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 214.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 889,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,895,000 after purchasing an additional 606,358 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 21.2% in the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,470,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,178,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $84.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.11 and its 200 day moving average is $75.96. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.92 and a twelve month high of $93.45.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, President Michael Halstead sold 22,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $2,038,085.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

ITCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.23.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

