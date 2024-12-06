674,167 Shares in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM) Bought by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 674,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,742,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Amentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Amentum during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Amentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amentum during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Amentum in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Amentum in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Amentum Stock Performance

NYSE AMTM opened at $23.05 on Friday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.24 and a 1-year high of $34.50.

About Amentum

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

