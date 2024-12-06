UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $20.74 Million Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $20,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Landstar System by 183.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 431.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $184.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.39 and a 52 week high of $201.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.67.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LSTR shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Landstar System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Landstar System news, CFO James P. Todd sold 1,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total transaction of $184,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,778.56. This trade represents a 6.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

