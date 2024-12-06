Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 4,002 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,002 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cadence Bank raised its stake in shares of Copart by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 31,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Copart by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 61,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in Copart by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 5,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 2.9% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 1.3% during the third quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 15,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Trading Down 1.7 %

CPRT opened at $61.91 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.21 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Activity at Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Copart had a net margin of 31.92% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 251,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $16,038,273.17. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 14,436,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,907,971.03. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CPRT. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

