Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Receives C$7.04 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2024

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLAGet Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.43.

OLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$9.75 in a report on Monday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Orla Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Orla Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew James Bradbury sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.90, for a total transaction of C$73,750.00. Also, Director Jean Robitaille sold 46,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.74, for a total value of C$267,549.24. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Orla Mining Trading Up 1.3 %

TSE:OLA opened at C$7.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.40 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Orla Mining has a 12-month low of C$3.53 and a 12-month high of C$7.16.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

