Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.71.

GOEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Canoo from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Canoo from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Canoo during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Canoo in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Canoo in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Canoo by 191.7% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 31,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 20,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOEV opened at $0.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.14. Canoo has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $7.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, develops, markets, and manufactures electric vehicles for consumer, commercial fleet, government, and military customers in the United States. the company utilizes its multi-purpose platform architecture, a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an electric vehicle, including its in-house designed proprietary electric drivetrain, battery systems, advanced vehicle control electronics and software, and other critical components.

