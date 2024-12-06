Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.71.
GOEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Canoo from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Canoo from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on GOEV
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canoo
Canoo Stock Performance
Shares of GOEV opened at $0.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.14. Canoo has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $7.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45.
Canoo Company Profile
Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, develops, markets, and manufactures electric vehicles for consumer, commercial fleet, government, and military customers in the United States. the company utilizes its multi-purpose platform architecture, a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an electric vehicle, including its in-house designed proprietary electric drivetrain, battery systems, advanced vehicle control electronics and software, and other critical components.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Canoo
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- NVIDIA’s Blackwell Chips Set for Arizona Manufacturing by TSMC?
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.