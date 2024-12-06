Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 783,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.32% of Element Solutions worth $21,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter worth $5,668,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter worth $613,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the third quarter worth $1,161,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Element Solutions by 40.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 49,466 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESI. StockNews.com downgraded Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Element Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Element Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.
Element Solutions stock opened at $27.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $20.31 and a 52-week high of $29.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.37.
Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.83%.
Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
