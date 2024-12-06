UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 7,540 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,540 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $23,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $429,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth about $224,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth about $702,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 560.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 7,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $119.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 59.94 and a beta of 1.43. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.82 and a 1 year high of $141.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 4.44%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Baird R W upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.50.

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.71, for a total transaction of $573,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,230.47. The trade was a 16.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.94, for a total value of $109,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,248,563.50. The trade was a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

