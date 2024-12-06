UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Lowers Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,307 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,125 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $18,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNV. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,145,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,025,000 after purchasing an additional 148,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 77,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 18,011 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.47.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:SNV opened at $55.45 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.44 and a 52-week high of $59.92. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.07 and its 200-day moving average is $45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $564.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 68.78%.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

