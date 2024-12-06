UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $18.94 Million Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 198.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 414,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,717 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.55% of Semtech worth $18,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Semtech by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,646,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,956,000 after acquiring an additional 765,877 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in Semtech by 343.3% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,494,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,116 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,395,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Semtech by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,057,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,303,000 after buying an additional 100,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 143.1% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 899,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,863,000 after buying an additional 529,194 shares during the period.

Get Semtech alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMTC has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. B. Riley raised their price target on Semtech from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Semtech from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.70.

Semtech Stock Performance

Semtech stock opened at $65.38 on Friday. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $70.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.65.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $236.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.89 million. Semtech had a negative return on equity of 154.99% and a negative net margin of 99.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Semtech

(Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.