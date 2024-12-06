UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Lowers Stake in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $20,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC increased its stake in CAVA Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CAVA Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in CAVA Group by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CAVA Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAVA stock opened at $150.50 on Friday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.47 and a twelve month high of $172.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.17 and a beta of 2.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.85.

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $243.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.05 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAVA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CAVA Group from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CAVA Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.80.

In other CAVA Group news, Director Karen Kochevar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.23, for a total value of $2,133,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,307 shares in the company, valued at $185,894.61. This trade represents a 91.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

