Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 6,300 Shares of Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.21% of Enviri worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Enviri by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,330,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,005,000 after acquiring an additional 62,298 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Enviri by 6.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,107,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,446,000 after purchasing an additional 249,181 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in Enviri by 3.5% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 3,908,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,729,000 after purchasing an additional 132,000 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Enviri by 11.1% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,823,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,999,000 after buying an additional 383,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enviri in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,340,000. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enviri stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average of $9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.42 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.30. Enviri Co. has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $12.79.

Enviri ( NYSE:NVRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $573.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.63 million. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enviri Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Enviri from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

