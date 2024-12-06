UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $19.61 Million Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $19,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNFP. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNFP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Hovde Group lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.64.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $124.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.62 and a 12 month high of $131.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.12 and a 200-day moving average of $95.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.07. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $810.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

