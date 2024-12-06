UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $21.68 Million Stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lowered its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,728 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.23% of Tempur Sealy International worth $21,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Darsana Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 40.0% in the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 61.6% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,249,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,478,000 after buying an additional 857,478 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,278,000. Linonia Partnership LP lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 3,749,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,498,000 after acquiring an additional 548,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 978,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,332,000 after acquiring an additional 499,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $55.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.01. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $43.94 and a one year high of $58.44.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 108.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 23.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TPX shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TPX

Tempur Sealy International Profile

(Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.