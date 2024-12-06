Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Bought by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 379.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,085,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 858,857 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.65% of Douglas Emmett worth $19,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,825,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 623.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 135,428 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 3.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 91,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 3rd quarter valued at about $650,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,797,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,728,000 after purchasing an additional 127,274 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.43.

Douglas Emmett Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $19.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $19.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $250.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. Douglas Emmett had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

(Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.