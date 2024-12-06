Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 1,800 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 55,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 30,731 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 524.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 84,489 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 418.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 21,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 17,512 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $532,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,244,000. 46.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SAH opened at $67.67 on Friday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.82 and a 52-week high of $70.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.65.

Sonic Automotive Increases Dividend

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.17). Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 21.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on SAH shares. Stephens started coverage on Sonic Automotive in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SAH

Sonic Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.