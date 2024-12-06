UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Increases Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 304.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 344,544 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.60% of EPR Properties worth $22,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1,725.0% during the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in EPR Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in EPR Properties by 262.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in EPR Properties by 67.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.28.

EPR Properties Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of EPR stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.75. EPR Properties has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $50.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.81.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.8%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 148.05%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Further Reading

