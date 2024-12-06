Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 69,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,761,000 after purchasing an additional 333,574 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 2.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,497,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,588,000 after acquiring an additional 71,894 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 9.0% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 697,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,299,000 after acquiring an additional 57,751 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 151.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 367,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 221,389 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 361,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 97,630 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TFPM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Triple Flag Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Down 0.2 %

TFPM opened at $16.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.28. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -64.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of -0.18.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $73.67 million during the quarter. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -84.62%.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

