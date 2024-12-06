Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 15,859 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $24,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 765,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,375,000 after purchasing an additional 430,814 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 81.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 898,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $158,679,000 after buying an additional 403,720 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,670,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2,216.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 176,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,831,000 after purchasing an additional 168,669 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 22.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 909,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,230,000 after purchasing an additional 165,738 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXRH. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $206.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.09.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $303,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,332.92. This trade represents a 8.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $119,352.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,532 shares in the company, valued at $691,071.12. This represents a 14.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $196.31 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.87 and a 1 year high of $206.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.87 and a 200-day moving average of $175.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.92%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.