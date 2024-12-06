Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 20.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PNW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.65.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 0.4 %

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $92.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.54. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $95.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.61 and a 200 day moving average of $84.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.80%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

