PEAK6 Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 10,404 Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,404 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the second quarter worth $39,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NOK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.36 to $4.35 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Danske raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered Nokia Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.56.

Nokia Oyj Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE:NOK opened at $4.31 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average is $4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

