Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 81.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $87.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.26 and a 200-day moving average of $94.64. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $108.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.13.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

