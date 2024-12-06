UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Cuts Stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 73,962 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Blueprint Medicines worth $21,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BPMC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 627,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,646,000 after purchasing an additional 529,566 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 200,159.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 502,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,176,000 after buying an additional 502,400 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 79.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 501,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,060,000 after buying an additional 221,813 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth $23,817,000. Finally, First Turn Management LLC purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter worth $19,929,000.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $95.08 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $121.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -45.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $128.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.56 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 112.30% and a negative net margin of 29.48%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was up 126.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,633 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $324,499.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,169,332.40. This trade represents a 5.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kate Haviland sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total value of $227,299.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,569,598.40. This represents a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,260 shares of company stock worth $768,057 in the last 90 days. 4.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on BPMC shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.11.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

