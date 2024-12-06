UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $19.25 Million Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC decreased its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 87,196 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.26% of Autoliv worth $19,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 133.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 14.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv Price Performance

Shares of ALV opened at $96.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.39. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.51 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.16). Autoliv had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Autoliv from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Autoliv from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.77.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

