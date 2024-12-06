Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 267 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 85.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 16.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Insider Activity at Reinsurance Group of America

In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $264,734.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,812.29. This represents a 8.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on RGA shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $228.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $238.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $221.53 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $157.48 and a fifty-two week high of $233.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.09.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.67 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.69%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.