Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys New Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,843,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $559,748,000 after purchasing an additional 54,708 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 639,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,699,000 after buying an additional 12,680 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 8.4% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 609,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,399,000 after buying an additional 47,058 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 2.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 545,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,386,000 after buying an additional 11,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 10.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 358,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,715,000 after acquiring an additional 33,210 shares during the period.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $109.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.21. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.00 and a 1-year high of $154.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.11.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $166.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.50 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 12.60% and a negative net margin of 46.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLAB shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised Silicon Laboratories to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.50.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

