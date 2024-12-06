Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 78,809 Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 78,809 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ICL Group in the third quarter worth $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICL Group Price Performance

ICL opened at $4.87 on Friday. ICL Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.33.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.0133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is 48.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on ICL Group from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

ICL Group Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

