Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 179.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 326.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Dnca Finance purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.
Madison Square Garden Sports Price Performance
NYSE MSGS opened at $229.27 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12 month low of $168.32 and a 12 month high of $232.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.79 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.78.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Macquarie upped their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.
Madison Square Garden Sports Profile
Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.
