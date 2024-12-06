Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 179.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 326.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Dnca Finance purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports Price Performance

NYSE MSGS opened at $229.27 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12 month low of $168.32 and a 12 month high of $232.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.79 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.55. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $53.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Macquarie upped their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSGS

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.