Townsquare Capital LLC Has $358,000 Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ)

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ – Free Report) by 30.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,376 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Andina Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the second quarter worth about $4,843,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 100.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 36,699 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,277,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 4,871.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 15,443 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 46.2% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 31,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - Quarterly alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Stock Performance

Shares of BATS XDSQ opened at $36.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.13.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (XDSQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap over a three-month outcome period. XDSQ was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XDSQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - Quarterly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - Quarterly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.