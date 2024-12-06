Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,226 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in Clorox by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Clorox by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Clorox from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.00.

Clorox Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $169.74 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $171.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.16. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 59.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 316.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 170.04%.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.