MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDYA. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 800.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 23,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 723.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 67.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IDYA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Stephens began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $26.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 0.79. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $47.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.92.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

