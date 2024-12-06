Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Position in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CLB. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 446.8% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,460,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,508,000 after buying an additional 3,644,963 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,286,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,682,000 after acquiring an additional 195,756 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,021,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after acquiring an additional 84,022 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 990,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,350,000 after purchasing an additional 161,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 729,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,807,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Core Laboratories from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Core Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Core Laboratories Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CLB stock opened at $19.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.43 million, a PE ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.35. Core Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $25.13.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $134.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.16 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

