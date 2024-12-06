Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Shares Purchased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Blue Bird by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,841,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,259 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 81.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 509,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,432,000 after buying an additional 229,004 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Bird during the second quarter worth $11,788,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Blue Bird by 414.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 256,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,836,000 after acquiring an additional 206,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Blue Bird in the second quarter valued at $5,719,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Britton Smith sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total transaction of $124,923.48. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 80,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,532.77. This represents a 3.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird stock opened at $40.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.23. Blue Bird Co. has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $59.40.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLBD. Roth Capital cut shares of Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $66.00 to $63.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Blue Bird from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Blue Bird in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blue Bird presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.64.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

