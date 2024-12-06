MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,081 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUBS. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth about $509,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 93.1% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 23.3% in the third quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 12,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.84, for a total transaction of $792,440.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,668 shares in the company, valued at $32,953,341.12. This represents a 2.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total value of $5,623,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 513,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,857,459.82. This trade represents a 1.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,390 shares of company stock valued at $29,126,596 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on HubSpot from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $626.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $672.68.

HubSpot Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:HUBS opened at $737.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $613.35 and its 200 day moving average is $559.91. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $434.84 and a 12 month high of $762.47. The company has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,731.20, a P/E/G ratio of 87.45 and a beta of 1.70.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $669.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Read More

