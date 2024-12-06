Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Globe Life by 951.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 75,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 68,061 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 151.4% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 29,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 17,878 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the second quarter worth $15,483,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 85.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 9,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life in the second quarter valued at $4,018,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 14,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.80, for a total value of $1,560,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,884.80. This represents a 46.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Cowen started coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Globe Life from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Globe Life from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

Globe Life Stock Up 0.6 %

Globe Life stock opened at $106.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $132.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.04.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 19.04%. Globe Life’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.12%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

