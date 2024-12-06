Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Twilio by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Twilio by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TWLO. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $71.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.87.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.19, for a total transaction of $731,002.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,678,687.10. This trade represents a 3.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $271,393.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,919,646.26. The trade was a 2.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,946 shares of company stock worth $3,354,771 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $110.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.58. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $110.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.93, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Further Reading

