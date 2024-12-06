Glenmede Trust Co. NA Makes New Investment in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,994 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Agilysys by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 390.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

AGYS has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Agilysys from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Agilysys from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilysys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.80.

In other news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total transaction of $26,627.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,856.64. This represents a 1.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total value of $1,020,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 738,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,335,585.01. The trade was a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,691 in the last ninety days. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $131.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.93. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.52 and a 52-week high of $139.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.71.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Agilysys had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 37.54%. The company had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Agilysys’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

