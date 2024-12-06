MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 6,786 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,786 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,285,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,122,000 after buying an additional 209,718 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,383,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,982,000 after acquiring an additional 293,078 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,683,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,102,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,296,000 after purchasing an additional 65,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 5.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,830,000 after purchasing an additional 160,651 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

LXP Industrial Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE LXP opened at $9.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 153.69 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $10.56.

LXP Industrial Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 866.81%.

Separately, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on LXP Industrial Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LXP Industrial Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LXP

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.