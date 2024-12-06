Townsquare Capital LLC Invests $381,000 in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Mueller Industries by 44.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,094,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,271,000 after acquiring an additional 641,114 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,469,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,907,000 after buying an additional 315,490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Mueller Industries by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,176,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,756 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,066,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,039,000 after buying an additional 27,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $35,552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Industries

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $83,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,886,404.26. This trade represents a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Herzog, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.04, for a total value of $1,380,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,145.32. The trade was a 45.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MLI opened at $78.96 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.94 and a 52-week high of $96.81. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.02 and a 200 day moving average of $69.58.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $997.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.00 million. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 16.39%. Mueller Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

