Glenmede Trust Co. NA Makes New $294,000 Investment in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,085 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 59.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.0% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.3% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.1% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Truist Financial downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Hovde Group raised their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.50 to $82.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.68.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $82.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $86.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.26.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.83 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 25.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 49.26%.

Insider Activity at Prosperity Bancshares

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total transaction of $41,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,368,157.60. The trade was a 0.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $346,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 229,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,890,934.50. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $604,114. 4.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

