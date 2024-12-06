Townsquare Capital LLC Has $355,000 Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 668 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 36.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 525.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 690.9% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 87 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 41.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 573 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $401,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,322,100. The trade was a 7.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 115 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.79, for a total value of $82,085.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,668,958.41. This represents a 0.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,390 shares of company stock valued at $29,126,596 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $737.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $613.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $559.91. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $434.84 and a 12 month high of $762.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,731.20, a PEG ratio of 87.45 and a beta of 1.70.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $669.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on HubSpot from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded HubSpot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $570.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on HubSpot from $625.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on HubSpot from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $672.68.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

