Townsquare Capital LLC Cuts Stake in RH (NYSE:RH)

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RH. Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its stake in RH by 503.6% during the 2nd quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 349,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,365,000 after acquiring an additional 291,368 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in RH by 18.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,239,000 after purchasing an additional 41,242 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in RH by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 245,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,206,000 after purchasing an additional 18,563 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in RH by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,814,000 after buying an additional 38,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,612,000 after buying an additional 64,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

In related news, insider Stefan Duban sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.37, for a total transaction of $1,484,195.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,016.86. This represents a 98.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.57, for a total transaction of $707,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,285 shares of company stock worth $2,871,935. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

RH Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:RH opened at $370.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $340.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.44. RH has a 12-month low of $212.43 and a 12-month high of $398.22.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. RH had a net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $829.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that RH will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on RH from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RH to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of RH from $345.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of RH from $310.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded RH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RH

RH Profile

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.