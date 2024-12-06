Townsquare Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,273,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,811,000 after purchasing an additional 126,613 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Datadog by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,944,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,620,000 after buying an additional 331,808 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 5.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,486,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,487,000 after purchasing an additional 138,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,176,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,377,000 after purchasing an additional 29,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 19.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,068,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,518,000 after purchasing an additional 172,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $163.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.21, a PEG ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.38. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.80 and a 1-year high of $166.08.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $290,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 183,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,939,000. The trade was a 1.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 9,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total value of $1,000,110.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,230,808.55. The trade was a 16.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 541,491 shares of company stock valued at $68,927,496 in the last three months. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Datadog from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.96.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

