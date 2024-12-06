Glenmede Trust Co. NA Makes New $256,000 Investment in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,916 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRCY stock opened at $38.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $44.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.66 and its 200 day moving average is $34.85.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRCY. StockNews.com upgraded Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercury Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

In other news, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $59,247.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 113,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,334.40. This trade represents a 1.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

