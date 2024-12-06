Townsquare Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 162.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 688,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,195,000 after purchasing an additional 425,768 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP boosted its position in Dover by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 583,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,216,000 after buying an additional 305,436 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Dover by 5.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,085,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $591,676,000 after purchasing an additional 149,378 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the 2nd quarter worth $17,323,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Dover by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 149,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,990,000 after purchasing an additional 90,480 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of DOV opened at $201.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.62. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $142.09 and a 12-month high of $208.26.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.43%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Dover from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Dover from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Dover in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOV

About Dover

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.