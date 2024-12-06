MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Warner Music Group by 2,699.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,217,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923,926 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 8,072,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,418,000 after buying an additional 2,594,994 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,156,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,061,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,122,000 after buying an additional 831,114 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,281,000. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Warner Music Group

In other news, CEO Max Lousada sold 428,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $12,007,352.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,289,771 shares in the company, valued at $64,113,588. The trade was a 15.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Stock Performance

WMG opened at $31.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $38.05.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 69.29%. Warner Music Group’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMG. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Warner Music Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Music Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

