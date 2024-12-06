MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 114.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Kemper by 5,590.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Kemper by 105.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Kemper during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 89.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Kemper from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kemper in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kemper from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Kemper from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kemper currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $71.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.30. Kemper Co. has a 12-month low of $45.96 and a 12-month high of $73.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Kemper’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

