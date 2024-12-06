Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Position Boosted by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 138.7% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $1,647,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,084,848.66. This represents a 11.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total transaction of $333,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,916.72. This represents a 9.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,000 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

NYSE EW opened at $72.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.46. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $96.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 70.82% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

