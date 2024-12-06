MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,398 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BUR. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Burford Capital by 367.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,753,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523,087 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Burford Capital by 1.2% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,052,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,838,000 after purchasing an additional 34,845 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Burford Capital by 15.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,534,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,788,000 after buying an additional 207,157 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Burford Capital by 57.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,050,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,712,000 after buying an additional 383,577 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 4,376.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,039,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after buying an additional 1,016,082 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BUR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Burford Capital in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of BUR stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. Burford Capital Limited has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $16.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 15.75, a current ratio of 15.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

